Hyundai Mobis Co. (KOSE:012330) Price Target Increased by 24.48% to 511,333.85

The average one-year price target for Hyundai Mobis Co. (KOSE:012330) has been revised to ₩511,333.85 / share. This is an increase of 24.48% from the prior estimate of ₩410,785.38 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩303,000.00 to a high of ₩630,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from the latest reported closing price of ₩444,500.00 / share.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Maintains 1.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyundai Mobis Co.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 012330 is 0.61%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.15% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012330 by 35.53% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 41.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012330 by 87.28% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012330 by 2.47% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 012330 by 11.17% over the last quarter.

MFEM - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 012330 by 4.49% over the last quarter.

