US Markets

Hyundai, LG Chem draw contest to invest in EV and battery startups

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Chem Ltd on Monday launched a global contest to identify up to 10 electric vehicle and battery startups for potential investment and development of environment-friendly automobiles.

June 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS on Monday launched a global contest to identify up to 10 electric vehicle and battery startups for potential investment and development of environment-friendly automobiles.

The companies said they aim to select startups with technological capabilities to help the development of future non-polluting cars through the competition, called 'EV and Battery Challenge'.

Automakers world over are making massive investments in zero-emission and self-driving technology as they look to move away from traditional internal combustion engines that produce carbon emissions to tackle global warming.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and sister company Kia Motors 000270.KS, has earlier said it plans to deploy 44 eco-friendly automobiles by 2025, including 23 electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, LG Chem was chosen as one of the battery suppliers for Hyundai Motor Group's upcoming new electric vehicles.

Applications for the competition are open through Aug. 28.

"Start-ups that have working prototypes and are building technologies in EV charging and fleet management, power electronics and components...are strongly encouraged to participate," the companies said.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular