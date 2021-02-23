Hyundai Launches IONIQ 5 Electric Crossover - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said Tuesday that it has launched all-electric, midsize crossover utility vehicle "IONIQ 5" in a virtual world premiere event. It is first model in the company's new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles.

The company said that IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.

According to the company, the vehicle delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging. It provides Vehicle-to-Load function which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels.

IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

