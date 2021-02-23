Markets

Hyundai Launches IONIQ 5 Electric Crossover - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said Tuesday that it has launched all-electric, midsize crossover utility vehicle "IONIQ 5" in a virtual world premiere event. It is first model in the company's new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles.

The company said that IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.

According to the company, the vehicle delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging. It provides Vehicle-to-Load function which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels.

IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More