Hyundai, Kia to recall US vehicles over damaged charging unit, NHTSA says

March 21, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Disha Mishra and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are recalling a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

Hyundai 005380.KS will recall 98,878 vehicles, affecting certain Ioniq and Genesis models, while Kia 000270.KS will recall 48,232 vehicles impacting certain EV6 models.

The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power increasing the risk of a crash, the safety regulator said.

