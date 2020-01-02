Hyundai, Kia see 2020 sales rebound after missing target in 2019

Add details

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and affiliate Kia Motors 000270.KS expect their combined sales to rise 5% in 2020, after missing their annual target for five years in a row.

The South Korean automakers reported a 3% drop in their combined global 2019 sales to 7.19 million vehicles, lagging their target to sell 7.6 million vehicles.

The duo's sales have slumped in China, the world's biggest auto market, offsetting a recovery in the United States where sales have been underpinned by demand for its new sport utility vehicles and a favourable currency exchange rate.

Hyundai and Kia, which together ranked fifth in global vehicle sales, will slip to sixth place after a planned merger of Fiat Chrysler FCHA.MI, FCAU.N and Peugeot maker PSA PEUP.PA.

Hyundai Motor shares fell 2.1% prior to the announcement, while Kia Motors stocks dropped 4.1%.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

