Hyundai, Kia report 2019 global sales of 7.2 mln vehicles; miss target

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and affiliate Kia Motors 000270.KS said on Thursday their combined 2019 global sales were 7.19 million vehicles, short of their target of 7.6 million vehicles.

The South Korean duo announced a combined 2020 sales target of 7.54 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)

