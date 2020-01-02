Hyundai, Kia report 2019 global sales of 7.2 mln vehicles; miss target

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors said on Thursday their combined 2019 global sales were 7.19 million vehicles, short of their target of 7.6 million vehicles.

The South Korean duo announced a combined 2020 sales target of 7.54 million vehicles.

