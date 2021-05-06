Hyundai Heavy Industries applies for preliminary IPO approval -Korea Exchange

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd 267250.KS applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering, Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

The company, currently wholly owned by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, was separated from Korea Shipbuilding in 2019.

Hyundai Heavy reported a 2020 operating profit of 32.5 billion won on revenue of 8.3 trillion, Korea Exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.