Hyundai Heavy files suit in EU court after Daewoo takeover veto

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings 267250.KS said on Monday it had appealed to an EU court to fight the European Commission's January decision to block its takeover bid for rival shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering 042660.KS.

The suit, made to the European Union's General Court, was filed on March 23, a Hyundai spokesperson said.

Hyundai argued that regulators in other regions had accepted the shipbuilding industry was a market controlled by shipowners' orders and preferences, not market share, and so the proposed takeover did not hurt competition, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

