Hyundai Glovis says Hyundai Motor Group owner family members sell $510 mln stake

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd 086280.KS said on Wednesday a company called Project Guardian Holdings Limited took a stake worth about 611 billion won ($510 million) in the logistics company.

The shares in the Hyundai Motor 086280.KS affiliate were sold by Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung, Hyundai Glovis said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,198.1300 won)

