Hyundai Glovis says Hyundai Motor Group owner family members sell $510 mln stake

Contributor
Joyce Lee &amp Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

South Korea's Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd said on Wednesday a company called Project Guardian Holdings Limited took a stake worth about 611 billion won ($510 million) in the logistics company.

The shares in the Hyundai Motor 086280.KS affiliate were sold by Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung, Hyundai Glovis said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

