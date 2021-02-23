US Markets
Hyundai Global Service raises $721 mln in pre-IPO financing

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings 267250.KS has raised 800 billion won ($720.93 million) through the pre-initial public offering (IPO) financing of affiliate Hyundai Global Service, the firm said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Heavy said it signed a pact to sell 38% of Hyundai Global Service shares to U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N for 646 billion won, adding that it would get a cash dividend of 150 billion won from Hyundai Global Service.

In a statement, KKR said it valued Hyundai Global Service at nearly 2 trillion won.

($1=1,109.6800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

