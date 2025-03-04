News & Insights

Markets

Hyundai Extends Tate Partnership, Names Márét Ánne Sara Next Commission Artist

March 04, 2025 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF), an automotive manufacturer, Tuesday announced the extension of a partnership with Tate Modern until 2036. In addition, Ma´ret A´nne Sara will create the next annual Hyundai Commission.

The partnership includes continued support for the Hyundai Commission, which funds large-scale art installations at Tate Modern, and the Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational, which promotes global art research.

The partnership was Tate's longest initial commitment from a corporate sponsor since 2014. It is based on a shared goal of providing new ways to experience art and showcasing diverse cultural perspectives.

Márét Ánne Sara will create new site-specific artwork for Turbine Hall as the tenth Hyundai Commission artist. The exhibition will run from October 14, 2025, to April 6, 2026.

Márét Ánne Sara, a Northern Sámi artist and author, is known for addressing global ecological issues through the perspective of her experiences within the Sámi community.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.