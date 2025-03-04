Hyundai Extends Tate Partnership, Names Márét Ánne Sara Next Commission Artist

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF), an automotive manufacturer, Tuesday announced the extension of a partnership with Tate Modern until 2036. In addition, Ma´ret A´nne Sara will create the next annual Hyundai Commission.

The partnership includes continued support for the Hyundai Commission, which funds large-scale art installations at Tate Modern, and the Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational, which promotes global art research.

The partnership was Tate's longest initial commitment from a corporate sponsor since 2014. It is based on a shared goal of providing new ways to experience art and showcasing diverse cultural perspectives.

Márét Ánne Sara will create new site-specific artwork for Turbine Hall as the tenth Hyundai Commission artist. The exhibition will run from October 14, 2025, to April 6, 2026.

Márét Ánne Sara, a Northern Sámi artist and author, is known for addressing global ecological issues through the perspective of her experiences within the Sámi community.

