Hyundai Expands Support For COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Locations Across U.S.

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America said that it has expanded its support for COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 22 hospitals nationwide with $4 million in grants through its Hyundai Hope On Wheels program.

The company also announced an in-kind donation of 65,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests developed by South Korea-based molecular diagnostic company Seegene.

The company noted that Seegene's test could simultaneously detect three different genes (N, E and RdRP) of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

