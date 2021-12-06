Hyundai Engineering receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published

South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering has received preliminary approval for its initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Monday.

Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in the civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business.

