Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise up to $1 bln

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion), the company said on Friday.

Adds pricing and listing timeline, paragraph 4

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion), the company said on Friday.

Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business.

It expects to offer 4 million new shares in an indicative range of 57,900 to 75,700 won per share, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's shareholders plan to offer a combined 12 million existing shares

The pricing is expected to be finalised in late January, with a listing in Seoul expected in February.

The company has hired Mirae Asset Securities, KB Securities, Goldman Sachs to lead the proposed deal.

($1 = 1,180.6900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon Lee Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Goodman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters