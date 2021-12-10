Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise at least $784 mln

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 926 billion won ($784.36 million), the company said on Friday.

Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business.

($1 = 1,180.5800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

