Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise at least $784 mln

South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 926 billion won ($784.36 million), the company said on Friday.

Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business.

($1 = 1,180.5800 won)

