Hyundai E&C, Technip lead groups in bids to expand Vietnam refinery

HANOI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two consortiums led by Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Technip Italy are bidding for a $1.8 billion project to upgrade and expand Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery, the owner of the plant said on Thursday.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical BSR.HNO said in a statement the project would raise the refinery's capacity by 30% to 8.5 million tonnes of crude oil a year, or 170,000 barrels per day.

A company source told Reuters on Thursday the company would name the winner of the bid in about a month, adding that the refinery was running at full capacity after it was restarted more than a week ago following a 50-day shutdown for maintenance.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edmund Blair)

