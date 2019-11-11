Commodities

Hyundai Development-led consortium preferred bidder for Asiana stake - Kumho Industrial

Heekyong Yang Reuters
A consortium led by South Korea's construction firm Hyundai Development Co has been picked as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines, the carrier's top shareholder Kumho Industrial said on Tuesday.

Kumho Industrial has put up its 31.05% stake for sale as it came under pressure from Asiana creditors to reduce debt at the loss-making carrier.

