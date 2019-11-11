Hyundai Development-led consortium preferred bidder for Asiana stake - Kumho Industrial

SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A consortium led by South Korea's construction firm Hyundai Development Co 294870.KS has been picked as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines 020560.KS, the carrier's top shareholder Kumho Industrial said on Tuesday.

Kumho Industrial has put up its 31.05% stake for sale as it came under pressure from Asiana creditors to reduce debt at the loss-making carrier.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.