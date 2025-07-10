Markets

Hyundai Debuts IONIQ 6 N At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

July 10, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF.PK), Thursday introduced IONIQ 6 N, a high-performance EV delivering an exhilarating and engaging driving experience, at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The brand's second high-performance EV achieves a breathtaking 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.2 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 257 km/h. Moreover, it produces 650 PS and 770 Nm of torque.

Developed to meet the demands of modern high-performance driving, the 6 N is equipped with a revamped battery management system with optimal temperature management and increased capacity in the battery coolant heater, ensuring long-lasting performances.

Additionally, the EV features a fully redesigned suspension geometry and a reengineered chassis, enhancing track performance while preserving the ride comfort expected in daily driving.

