Hyundai completes Boston Dynamics purchase from SoftBank

SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate.

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T said on Monday South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group had completed the acquisition of robotics firm Boston Dynamics from the Japanese conglomerate.

The deal, which was announced last December and valued the maker of the "Spot" robot at $1.1 billion, gives Hyundai an 80% stake with SoftBank retaining the remaining 20%.

