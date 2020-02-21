Hyundai Capital Bank Europe makes 18.00 eur bid for Sixt Leasing SE

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH on Friday said it made an 18 euros per share offer to buy Sixt Leasing SE.

Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, a joint venture between Santander Consumer Bank and Hyundai Capital Services said it agreed to buy a 41.9% stake in Sixt Leasing SE from Sixt SE as part of the takeover offer.

If the share purchase agreement is still closed prior to this year's annual general meeting of Sixt Leasing SE, the purchase price will be increased, depending on the consolidated profit for the financial year 2019, by up to 0.90 euros per sold share in Sixt Leasing SE.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor)

