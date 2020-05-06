Hyundai April Sales Volume Plunges

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported Wednesday that its total sales for the month of April fell 56.9 percent to 159,079 units from last year's 368,953 units. Sequentially, sales fell 48.2 percent from the month of March.

Domestic sales were 71,042 units, down 0.5 percent from last year and down 1.6 percent sequentially. Overseas sales were 88,037 units, down 70.4 percent from last year and down 62.5 percent sequentially.

For the year-to-date period, total sales dropped 23.6 percent to 1,062,505 units with 9.9 percent drop in domestic sales and 26.7 percent decline in overseas sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.