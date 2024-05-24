HYTN Shareholders Back Directors and Incentive Plan

HYTN Innovations Inc (TSE:HYTN) has released an update.

HYTN Innovations Inc. shareholders showed unanimous support at the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting, re-electing three directors and reaffirming Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors. The company, a leader in psychoactive and psychotropic products including cannabis, also received approval for its omnibus equity incentive plan. CEO Elliot McKerr expressed gratitude for shareholder backing and anticipation for continued progress towards the company’s ambitious market goals.

