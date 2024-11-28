HYTN Innovations Expands into UK Market

HYTN Innovations Inc (TSE:HYTN) has released an update.

HYTN Innovations Inc. has received initial orders and import permits from the UK’s 4C Labs, marking a significant milestone in their partnership. This allows HYTN to export premium cannabis-based pharmaceuticals to the UK, expanding its international market presence. The first shipment adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, reflecting HYTN’s commitment to high-quality products.

