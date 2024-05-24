News & Insights

HyTerra Ltd Shareholders Back AGM Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

HyTerra Ltd has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of proxy votes in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Mr. Russell Brimage, and ratification of various share and option placements under ASX Listing Rules. The company’s shareholder support reflects confidence in the ongoing management and strategic direction.

