HYTERRA LTD Seeks ASX Quotation for New Shares

HYTERRA LTD has announced its application for the quotation of securities, specifically 1,666,666 ordinary fully paid shares, on the ASX with the issuer code HYT as of May 28, 2024. This move indicates a new phase for the company that could attract investors looking for fresh opportunities in the market.

