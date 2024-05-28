News & Insights

Hyterra Ltd Issues 96M Unlisted Options

May 28, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

Hyterra Ltd has announced the issue of 96 million unlisted options exercisable at $0.04 each, set to expire on 30th November 2027. These securities, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing, will be issued on May 28, 2024, and are not expected to be quoted on the ASX. This move could attract investors looking for potential growth opportunities within the unquoted securities market.

