Hyterra Limited’s Key Meeting: Fortescue Stake and Board Changes

November 04, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

Hyterra Limited is set to hold a crucial general meeting on December 4, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposal to issue shares and options to Fortescue, potentially increasing its stake to 49.75%. The board recommends the transaction, viewing it as beneficial despite an independent expert’s assessment of it being ‘not fair but reasonable.’ Additionally, shareholders will decide on appointing Christine Nicolau as a director and issuing retainer fee shares to RM Capital.

