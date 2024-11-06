News & Insights

HyTerra Limited Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

November 06, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

HyTerra Limited has rescheduled its general meeting to December 5, 2024, allowing shareholders more time to review important documents before voting. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance, though participation will also be possible during the meeting. The agenda remains unchanged, ensuring stakeholders can make informed decisions about their investments.

