HyTerra Limited Director Increases Stake

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

HyTerra Limited has disclosed a change in the interest of their Director, Mr. Benjamin Mee, who has acquired 600,000 additional unlisted options exercisable at $0.04 each, as part of a sub-underwriting fee from a recent Rights Offer. This change, approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, brings his indirect holdings through Mee Family Holdings Pty Ltd to a total of 4,193,081 shares and 25,600,000 options across various classes.

