News & Insights

Stocks

HyTerra Limited Director Increases Stake

May 28, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

HyTerra Limited has disclosed a change in the interest of their Director, Mr. Benjamin Mee, who has acquired 600,000 additional unlisted options exercisable at $0.04 each, as part of a sub-underwriting fee from a recent Rights Offer. This change, approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, brings his indirect holdings through Mee Family Holdings Pty Ltd to a total of 4,193,081 shares and 25,600,000 options across various classes.

For further insights into AU:HYT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.