HYT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI (Symbol: HYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.74, changing hands as high as $8.82 per share. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.18 per share, with $9.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.80.

