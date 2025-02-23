HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HNDLNG Earnings Preview: Recent $HY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HNDLNG ($HY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,052,917,500 and earnings of $1.42 per share.
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HNDLNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HNDLNG stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 88,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,638,543
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 66,435 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,383,534
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 64,098 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,264,511
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 53,708 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,735,348
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 49,262 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,508,913
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 39,415 shares (+165.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,007,405
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 37,432 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,906,411
