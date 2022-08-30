Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's (NYSE:HY) Dividend Will Be $0.3225

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.3225 per share on the 15th of September. This means the annual payment is 4.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 138.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:HY Historic Dividend August 30th 2022

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.29. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.6% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's EPS has fallen by approximately 65% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

