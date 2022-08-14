Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.3225

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) will pay a dividend of $0.3225 on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 138.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:HY Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.29. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.6% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 65% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

