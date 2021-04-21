Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 36x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's and the market's earnings growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. The lack of growth did nothing to help the company's aggregate three-year performance, which is an unsavory 25% drop in EPS. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 27% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 21%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

