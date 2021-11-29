Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.322 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.08, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HY was $41.08, representing a -59.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.17 and a 2.57% increase over the 52 week low of $40.05.

HY is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). HY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.37.

