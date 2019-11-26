Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.35, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HY was $61.35, representing a -20.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.79 and a 41.82% increase over the 52 week low of $43.26.

HY is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). HY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86.

