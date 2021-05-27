Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.322 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.21, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HY was $75.21, representing a -26.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.17 and a 117.87% increase over the 52 week low of $34.52.

HY is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). HY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

