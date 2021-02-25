Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HY was $96.53, representing a -5.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.17 and a 219.11% increase over the 52 week low of $30.25.

HY is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). HY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 56.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HY at 10000%.

