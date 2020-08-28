Dividends
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.64, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HY was $42.64, representing a -34.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.41 and a 40.96% increase over the 52 week low of $30.25.

HY is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). HY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

