Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - (HY) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc - (NYSE:HY) has been revised to 81.60 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 76.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.39% from the latest reported closing price of 47.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HY is 0.08%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 9,234K shares. The put/call ratio of HY is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,033K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 12.00% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 310K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HY by 56.26% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 289K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HY by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 270K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 254K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).

