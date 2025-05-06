Hyster-Yale Inc Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hyster-Yale Inc (HY) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $51.5 million, or $2.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hyster-Yale Inc reported adjusted earnings of $8.7 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.8% to $910.4 million from $1.056 billion last year.

Hyster-Yale Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.6 Mln. vs. $51.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue: $910.4 Mln vs. $1.056 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.