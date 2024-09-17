Hyster-Yale (HY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the most recent trading day at $60.88, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 0.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hyster-Yale in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.97, signifying a 4.37% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.06 billion, reflecting a 5.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.72% higher. Right now, Hyster-Yale possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.06.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

