Hyster-Yale (HY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the latest trading day at $53.44, indicating a -1.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 1.72% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.98% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Hyster-Yale will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.38, indicating a 3.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating a 0.48% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hyster-Yale is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.27.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.