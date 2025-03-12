Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the most recent trading day at $44.72, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.22%.

The the stock of maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts has fallen by 13.81% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking an 83.96% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $947.8 million, indicating a 10.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $3.91 billion, indicating changes of -77.17% and -9.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.06% lower. Currently, Hyster-Yale is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Hyster-Yale is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

