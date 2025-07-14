Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Hyster-Yale (HY) was down 1.06% at $41.95. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's shares have seen an increase of 7.64% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 98.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $936.9 million, down 19.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $3.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -84.86% and -14.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.68.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

