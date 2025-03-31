Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Hyster-Yale (HY) closed at $41.54, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.14%.

The the stock of maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts has fallen by 17.63% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting an 83.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $947.8 million, indicating a 10.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $3.91 billion, signifying shifts of -77.17% and -9.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 62.06% decrease. Hyster-Yale is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Hyster-Yale's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.78 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

