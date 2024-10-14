Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Hyster-Yale (HY) closed at $67.46, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 15.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 8.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.97, signifying a 4.37% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.06 billion, showing a 5.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, representing changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hyster-Yale. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hyster-Yale currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hyster-Yale is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.3, so one might conclude that Hyster-Yale is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

