Hyster-Yale (HY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Hyster-Yale (HY) closed at $33.54, marking a -2.39% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts have appreciated by 11.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.83%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. On that day, Hyster-Yale is projected to report earnings of -$1.2 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 181.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $916.43 million, down 14.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -110.36% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.