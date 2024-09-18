Hyster-Yale (HY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Hyster-Yale (HY) ended the recent trading session at $60.32, demonstrating a -0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 3.36% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.97, showcasing a 4.37% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.06 billion, reflecting a 5.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.69 per share and revenue of $4.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hyster-Yale. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.72% upward. Currently, Hyster-Yale is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Hyster-Yale is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.95 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.