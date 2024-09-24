Hyster-Yale (HY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the most recent trading day at $62.11, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's stock has dropped by 1.77% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hyster-Yale will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Hyster-Yale to post earnings of $1.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 5.51% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, representing changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.72% higher. Right now, Hyster-Yale possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.1, so one might conclude that Hyster-Yale is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

